First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.4% annually over the last three years.

Get First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund alerts:

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $18.84 on Friday. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $19.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.