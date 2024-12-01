Flow Traders U.S. LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 181,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.25% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPX. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth about $611,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 980,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period.

Shares of TIPX stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $19.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.64.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

