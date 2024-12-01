Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report) by 1,219.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,676 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $624,000.

Get Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of UYLD opened at $51.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $51.44.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Profile

The Angel Oak Ultrashort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is managed by Angel Oak.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NYSEARCA:UYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.