Flow Traders U.S. LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,322 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $3,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the third quarter valued at $647,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,470,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,946,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 33,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 23,960 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,482,000.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $48.65 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day moving average is $55.89.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.