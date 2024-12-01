Flow Traders U.S. LLC Purchases New Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,326,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,528,000 after acquiring an additional 953,708 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,117 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,823,000 after buying an additional 6,687,924 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after buying an additional 159,003 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $64.29 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $47.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

