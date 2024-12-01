Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 264,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fly-E Group Stock Down 2.8 %

FLYE opened at $0.42 on Friday. Fly-E Group has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60.

Get Fly-E Group alerts:

Fly-E Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fly-E Group, Inc engages in the designing, installing, and selling of smart electric motorcycles (e-motorcycles), electric bikes, electric scooters, and related accessories under the Fly E-Bike brand in the United States and Canada. It offers e-mopeds, e-motorcycles, e-tricycles, e-bikes, and e-scooters; and traditional bikes.

Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.