Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Update

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,700 shares, a decrease of 13.6% from the October 31st total of 264,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 266,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Fly-E Group Stock Down 2.8 %
FLYE opened at $0.42 on Friday. Fly-E Group has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
