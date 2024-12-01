Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Holdings Decreased by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,586 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on F. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

