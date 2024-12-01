Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 1,111 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 159.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Crown Castle Stock Performance

Shares of CCI opened at $106.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.48 and a 200-day moving average of $107.07. The company has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 0.86. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Crown Castle from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.87.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.