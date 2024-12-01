Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 1,482 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 52.2% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.67. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $68.72 and a 12-month high of $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $95.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.60% and a net margin of 26.02%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 29.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lam Research

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 13.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

