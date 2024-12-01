Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $8,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in TransUnion by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,180,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,008,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,468,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,250,000 after purchasing an additional 674,187 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,566,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,363,000 after purchasing an additional 698,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN LP raised its holdings in TransUnion by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. XN LP now owns 1,973,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,368,000 after buying an additional 1,303,996 shares during the period.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on TransUnion from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.38.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, Director George M. Awad sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,600. This represents a 30.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $95,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,168,277.20. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,954,740 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $101.50 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $57.80 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

About TransUnion

(Free Report)

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.