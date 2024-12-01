Freedom Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4,130.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,219,000 after buying an additional 1,267,571 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 97.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 724,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,874,000 after acquiring an additional 357,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,444,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,903,000 after acquiring an additional 344,254 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,542,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,134,000 after purchasing an additional 305,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth about $30,226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Caroline Feeney sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.97, for a total value of $133,166.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,694.75. This represents a 9.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 537,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

