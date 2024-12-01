Freedom Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 1,019.0% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $59.49 and a 1-year high of $84.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

In related news, CFO Holden Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $2,295,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,094.12. This represents a 75.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.68, for a total value of $3,484,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,929,734.24. This trade represents a 14.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,289 shares of company stock worth $16,123,438. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

