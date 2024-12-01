Freedom Investment Management Inc. Has $388,000 Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 57.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 9,511 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 287,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after buying an additional 62,462 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 8,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,366 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $37.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12 month low of $27.90 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.