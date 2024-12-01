Freedom Investment Management Inc. Invests $430,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 208,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 108,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 75,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

