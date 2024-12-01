FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $142,000 in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.49. The stock has a market cap of $148.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,400. This represents a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

