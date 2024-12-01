FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $184,000 in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 24.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PHO stock opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $72.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average of $68.23.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.