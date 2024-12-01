FSA Wealth Management LLC Invests $99,000 in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVOO. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $114.13 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $115.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.01 and a 200-day moving average of $103.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

