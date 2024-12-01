FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $2,179,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
SDY stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $118.33 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
