FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 1.4% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kitching Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kitching Partners LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $2,179,000. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SDY stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $118.33 and a 52 week high of $144.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.