FSA Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 950 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1,229.2% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $98.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $73.47 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.