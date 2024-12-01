FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes $112,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Westend Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3,564.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total value of $16,492,852.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,617,068.19. This represents a 39.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $99.71 and a one year high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Piper Sandler Companies began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.07.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

