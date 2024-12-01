FSA Wealth Management LLC Takes $582,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 0.2% of FSA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 271,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,154,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,297,000 after buying an additional 26,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $409.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.58 and a 200 day moving average of $376.98. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $294.34 and a 52 week high of $410.94. The company has a market cap of $140.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

