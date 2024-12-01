FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.8 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $26.49.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

