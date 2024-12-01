FTAI Aviation Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NASDAQ:FTAIN)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.8 %
FTAI Aviation stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62. FTAI Aviation has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $26.49.
About FTAI Aviation
