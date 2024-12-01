Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Fuji Electric Price Performance

Shares of FELTY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.64. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.17.

Fuji Electric Company Profile

Fuji Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops power semiconductors and electronics solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through Power Electronics Energy, Power Electronics Industry, Semiconductor, Power Generation, Food and Beverages Distribution, Others segments. The company also offers drivers and inverters including AC drivers, motors, and servo systems; semiconductors and photoconductors; power supply products, which includes uninterruptible power systems, solar inverters, data centers, rectifiers, and formers; sensors and measurements, such as instrumentation and radiation monitoring systems; and factory automation systems.

