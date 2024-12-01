Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FELTY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the October 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Fuji Electric Price Performance
Shares of FELTY stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $13.64. 3,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,958. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. Fuji Electric has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.17.
Fuji Electric Company Profile
