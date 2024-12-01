Georgian Mining (LON:GEO) Shares Down 9.4% – Here’s Why

Georgian Mining Corp (LON:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 9.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 439,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,625,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The stock has a market cap of £1.94 million and a PE ratio of -0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.45.

Georgian Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. The company's principal property is the Kvemo Bolnisi copper-gold project located in Georgia. It also holds interests in the Tsitsel Sopeli project; the Dambludka base and precious metal project; the Khrami project; and the David Garedji copper-gold project located in Georgia, as well as the Walchen Copper Gold VMS project situated in Austria.

