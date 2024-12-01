Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 164 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 3.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after acquiring an additional 85,325 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,167,000 after buying an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in United Rentals by 77.7% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,007,000 after buying an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Performance

URI opened at $866.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.68. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $473.58 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $828.46 and a 200 day moving average of $737.68.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on United Rentals from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $751.67.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 30.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

