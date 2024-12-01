Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.1% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,875 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,010,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,246,000 after buying an additional 1,591,661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $100.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.93 and a 52-week high of $101.55.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

