Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 587 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,348,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,054 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 23,792.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 887,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,043,000,000 after buying an additional 883,888 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,351,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $993,293,000 after buying an additional 767,534 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Analog Devices by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,754,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,078,617,000 after buying an additional 700,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,388,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,700,640,000 after acquiring an additional 665,149 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.10, for a total value of $6,723,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,447,741.30. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.93, for a total value of $2,289,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,376,481.18. The trade was a 18.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,000 shares of company stock worth $24,883,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $233.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.33.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $218.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.63 and a 52 week high of $244.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.96. The company has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

