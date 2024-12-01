Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DMAT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.81. 5,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,798. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,304.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) by 136.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.85% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

