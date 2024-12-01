Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 939,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Guess? were worth $18,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 186.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guess? in the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Guess? by 72.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guess? in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in Guess? by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Guess? alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Guess? from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Guess? Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Guess? stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Guess?, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market cap of $846.37 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $738.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.36 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.68%. Guess?’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. Guess?’s payout ratio is 100.84%.

Guess? Profile

(Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.