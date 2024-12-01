Guess? (NYSE:GES) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Guess? from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Guess? Stock Performance

NYSE:GES opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.59. Guess? has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $846.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.94.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $738.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess? will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Guess? by 8,708.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 691,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after purchasing an additional 683,185 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guess? by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 311,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Guess? by 216.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Guess? by 2.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,054 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Guess? by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 112,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

