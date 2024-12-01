Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,966 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned 0.08% of CNO Financial Group worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $852,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 680.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,360,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,251,000 after buying an additional 306,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,546,000 after buying an additional 637,254 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO Financial Group stock opened at $39.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $40.91.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.29. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $945.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $191,750.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,490,430.89. This represents a 7.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,560 shares of company stock worth $720,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

See Also

