Hantz Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 26.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 0.4% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Argus cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.06.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

