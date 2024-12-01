Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $1.99 Million Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,572 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Horace Mann Educators by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 60.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $35.36. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $31.81 and a 1 year high of $43.26.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total transaction of $148,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $237,078.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,918.56. This trade represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,751 shares of company stock worth $1,946,895. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HMN. Raymond James started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

