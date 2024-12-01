Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 57.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,544 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.
Mondelez International Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.40 and a 12 month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $86.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12.
MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.93.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
