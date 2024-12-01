Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
Dassault Systèmes Trading Up 1.1 %
Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $53.00.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dassault Systèmes
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/25 – 11/29
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- These 3 Stocks Are Heavy Hitters in Alternative Asset Management
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.