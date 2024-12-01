Hantz Financial Services Inc. Has $2.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)

Hantz Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Dassault Systèmes were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $34.48 on Friday.

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Dassault Systèmes SE has a one year low of $32.85 and a one year high of $53.00.



Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

