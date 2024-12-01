Head-To-Head Analysis: Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) and Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Nuvalent and Agios Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nuvalent N/A -28.63% -27.15% Agios Pharmaceuticals 2,051.38% -2.93% -2.58%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nuvalent and Agios Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nuvalent N/A N/A -$126.22 million ($3.47) -27.86 Agios Pharmaceuticals $26.82 million 126.29 -$352.09 million $11.36 5.23

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Nuvalent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agios Pharmaceuticals. Nuvalent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agios Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

97.3% of Nuvalent shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Nuvalent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nuvalent has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nuvalent and Agios Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nuvalent 1 1 10 1 2.85 Agios Pharmaceuticals 0 4 4 0 2.50

Nuvalent presently has a consensus price target of $112.60, indicating a potential upside of 16.47%. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $52.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.88%. Given Nuvalent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nuvalent is more favorable than Agios Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Nuvalent beats Agios Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias. The company develops AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias; and AG-181, a phenylalanine hydroxylase stabilizer for the treatment of phenylketonuria. Its preclinical product is siRNA for the treatment of polycythemia vera, a rare blood disorder. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.