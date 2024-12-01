HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Update

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 419,800 shares, an increase of 53.1% from the October 31st total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total transaction of $53,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,415.95. This represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne R. Harrell purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,667.45. This trade represents a 14.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in HomeStreet by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 640,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 28,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $122,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.88. The stock had a trading volume of 123,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,043. The company has a market cap of $224.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

