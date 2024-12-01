Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:BEEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $33.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 million, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.95. Honeytree U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.54 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.20.
