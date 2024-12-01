HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) is Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 505,755 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 94,078 shares during the period. HubSpot accounts for about 16.2% of Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $268,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in HubSpot in the third quarter worth $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUBS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HubSpot from $625.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on HubSpot from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.68.
In other news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $401,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100. This represents a 7.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total value of $5,623,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 513,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,857,459.82. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $29,101,488 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $721.05 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $434.84 and a 1-year high of $754.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $597.13 and its 200-day moving average is $556.15.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
