Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in November

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of BOSSY traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.98. 16,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,337. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Hugo Boss has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup raised Hugo Boss to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

