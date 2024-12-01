I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is Caligan Partners LP’s 10th Largest Position

Caligan Partners LP boosted its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,499,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,539 shares during the quarter. I-Mab makes up approximately 1.4% of Caligan Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Caligan Partners LP owned approximately 4.30% of I-Mab worth $4,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab during the second quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

I-Mab Stock Performance

IMAB opened at $0.93 on Friday. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that I-Mab will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics in the fields of immuno-oncology and immuno-inflammation diseases primarily in the United States. It is developing Uliledlimab, a CD73 neutralizing antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; Givastomig, a bi-specific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and other cancers; and Ragistomig, a programmed cell death ligand-based tumor-dependent T cell engager, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of for solid tumors.

