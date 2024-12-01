iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) Short Interest Update

iBio, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,900 shares, a drop of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 260,100 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

iBio Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.94. 140,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. iBio has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.98.

About iBio

iBio, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) antibodies solutions for cancer, and other diseases. The company’s technology platforms include EngageTx that provides improved CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel; ShieldTx, an antibody masking technology that enables the creation of conditionally activated antibodies; StableHu, an AI antibody-optimizing technology; and AI epitope steering technology that guides antibodies against the desired regions of the target protein.

