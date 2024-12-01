Icon Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Icon Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 131.5% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,152,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,733 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,502,000. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 66.3% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 1,160,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after buying an additional 462,581 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth $5,602,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 762.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 504,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after acquiring an additional 446,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Bloom Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HSBC downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.14.

Bloom Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $27.45 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $31,657.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,858.16. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,777,216.86. This represents a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,019 in the last quarter. 8.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

