Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in November

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.
Imerys Price Performance
Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at C$30.33 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Imerys has a twelve month low of C$31.95 and a twelve month high of C$33.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.90.
About Imerys
