Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF) Short Interest Up 63.5% in November

Imerys S.A. (OTCMKTS:IMYSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 85.0 days.

Imerys Price Performance

Shares of Imerys stock remained flat at C$30.33 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 125. Imerys has a twelve month low of C$31.95 and a twelve month high of C$33.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.90.

About Imerys

Imerys SA provides mineral-based specialty solutions for various industries worldwide. The company provides additives for paints, coatings, adhesives, caulks, sealants, and rubber; minerals for technical ceramics and traditional ceramics; functional additives for plastics and thermoset; high-performance binders for dry mix mortars and floor screeds; fillers and coatings for paper, board, and packaging applications; filtration agents for liquids and blood plasma; pharmaceutical diluents, coloring agents, processing aids, glidants, and lubricants for tablet production; engineered minerals for cosmetic industry; food additives to preserve flavor; coating agents to improve fertilizer fow; mineral-based cat litters; alumina for high-performance abrasives and graphite in brake pads; and carbon black for conductivity in onboard data systems.

