Imperial Oil Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.4304 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, January 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd.

Imperial Oil has increased its dividend by an average of 42.8% annually over the last three years. Imperial Oil has a dividend payout ratio of 29.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Imperial Oil to earn $5.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.71 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

