Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Incitec Pivot Limited (ASX:IPL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Incitec Pivot’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Incitec Pivot Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Incitec Pivot news, insider Gregory Robinson acquired 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$2.99 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of A$200,129.00 ($129,953.90). 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Incitec Pivot Company Profile

Incitec Pivot Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes industrial explosives, industrial chemicals, and fertilizers in Australia, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Turkey, France, and internationally. It offers ammonium nitrate, nitrogen-based fertilizer, ammonia, di/mono-ammonium phosphate, and single super phosphate.

