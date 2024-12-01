Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Short Interest Update

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,470,000 shares, a decline of 35.2% from the October 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 992,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Innodata Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INOD traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.08. 1,387,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,655. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.63 and a beta of 2.30. Innodata has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $49.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Innodata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Innodata in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Innodata from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stewart R. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $2,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,374.10. This represents a 66.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise C. Forlenza sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $180,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,337.80. This represents a 32.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 666,376 shares of company stock valued at $30,335,517 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Innodata

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Innodata by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Innodata in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Innodata by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Innodata by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. 30.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

