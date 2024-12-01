Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,516,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 3,001,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,720.0 days.

Innovent Biologics Stock Performance

Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.

Innovent Biologics Company Profile

Innovent Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes monoclonal antibodies and other drug assets in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, and cardiovascular and metabolic diseases in the People's Republic of China. It offers Tyvyt, a human anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody; BYVASDA, a fully-human anti-VEGF monoclonal antibody; HALPRYZA, a recombinant chimeric murine/human anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody; SULINNO, a fully-human antiTNF-a monoclonal antibody; Pemazyre, a selective FGFR inhibitor; Olverembatinib, a novel BCR-ABL TK; Cyramza, a VEGF receptor 2 antagonist; and Retsevmo, a selective and potent RET kinase inhibitor.

