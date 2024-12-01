Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Short Interest Update

Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,516,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the October 31st total of 3,001,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11,720.0 days.
Innovent Biologics Stock Performance
Innovent Biologics stock remained flat at $4.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. Innovent Biologics has a twelve month low of $3.83 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17.
Innovent Biologics Company Profile
