Insider Buying: Copper Search Limited (ASX:CUS) Insider Buys 564,978 Shares of Stock

Copper Search Limited (ASX:CUS – Get Free Report) insider Peter McIntyre bought 564,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,034.14 ($14,307.88).
Copper Search Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
About Copper Search
