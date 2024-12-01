Insider Buying: Copper Search Limited (ASX:CUS) Insider Buys 564,978 Shares of Stock

Copper Search Limited (ASX:CUS – Get Free Report) insider Peter McIntyre bought 564,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,034.14 ($14,307.88).

The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 29.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Copper Search Limited engages in the exploration of minerals exploration tenements located in South Australia. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. Its flagship project includes the Peake Project covering an area of 5,560 square kilometers located in the Gawler Craton, South Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Norwood, Australia.

