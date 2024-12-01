Insider Selling: A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) CFO Brian Becker sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $20,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,264.95. This represents a 3.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.78 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 19.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 15.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,201,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the second quarter worth about $516,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 262.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 56,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 40,712 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 11.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 389,088 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 41,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ATEN shares. Craig Hallum cut A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

